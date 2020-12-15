Two die in Rivers stampede over Christmas package

Eight persons are feared dead following a stampede that occurred when members of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) besieged one of its offices in Rumuodara, along the East-West Road, near Port Harcourt.

However, police in the state confirmed that two people died.

It was gathered that the organisation had invited its registered members to receive their Christmas package at the location on Tuesday.

One of the members, who gave her name as Chinaza, said that many people showed up for the package and were in a hurry to access the building.

She told our correspondent that the situation led to a stampede, adding that people stepped on others in order not to miss out on the palliative.

“Many were injured in the pandemonium,” she added.

A viral online video shows some of the victims with bruises, while others have collapsed.

Some people were seen trying to rescue those who had collapsed.

Meanwhile, spokesman of Rivers State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident, saying the Commissioner of Police has ordered a full scale investigation into the incident.

Omoni in a statement said, “I can confirm the incident of this morning, at an event centre, along the Rumuodara axis of the East/West Road, Obio/Akpor LGA, where palliatives were being distributed by INKSNATION, a Non-Governmental Organisation to her registered members from Ikwerre, Emohua and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas, when suddenly there was a stampede leading to the death of two people.

“Some sustained various degrees of injuries and are currently receiving medical attention.

Meanwhile, the situation is under control. The Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph Mukan has instituted an immediate probe into the unfortunate incident with a view to ascertaining the circumstances and bringing persons found culpable to justice.” – Punch.