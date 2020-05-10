Two newly-confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in Ebonyi not resident in Enugu State – ENSG

…says patients deliberately misinformed Ebonyi health authorities

Contrary to media reports that two newly confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in Ebonyi State involved a couple who travelled to the State from Oji River Local Government Area in Enugu State, where the man purportedly deals in phone accessories, the Enugu State Government has verified that the patients do not live in the state.

A statement by the Enugu State Commissioner for Health, Emmanuel Ikechukwu Obi, stated that the state’s Multi-sectoral Rapid Response Team, on learning of the allegation, “immediately moved to investigate and identify their contacts in Oji River LGA for follow up” .

He disclosed that “the team however could neither find any proof that this couple lived in Oji River LGA of Enugu State nor could any ‘contact’ be traced.”

According to him, “further communication with the Health authorities in Ebonyi State revealed that this couple intentionally deceived the medical team on duty by saying they were coming from Oji River LGA in Enugu State, in order to hide the fact that they were on a trip from Lagos State, in an attempt to evade being quarantined”.

His words: “The Enugu State Ministry of Health appeals to the good people of the State to remain calm and continue to abide by the preventive measures as directed by the Federal Government, Federal Ministry of Health, the NCDC and Enugu State Government.

” The steps you must take for yourself are the following:

“Stay home and only go out when absolutely necessary. If you must go out, wear a face mask. Practice physical/social distancing protocol. Exercise proper respiratory hygiene. Wash your hands as often as possible with soap and running water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer when there is no facility to wash your hands.

“Sanitize surfaces all around you as often as possible with a 1in6 mixture of bleach and water.

“If you think you are ill with COVID-19 symptoms or know someone with COVID-19 symptoms, just call these numbers 08182555550 or 09022333833 or the NCDC number 080097000010. Stay safe”.