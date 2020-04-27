Two of my aides test positive for COVID-19 – Tinubu

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has said his late Chief Security Officer, Alhaji Lateef Raheem, died from COVID-19 complications.

He explained that another aide, who also tested positive after the death of Raheem, had been isolated in accordance with the guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Tinubu said he and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, however, tested negative for the virus.

The former Lagos governor, in a statement on Monday by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, warned Nigerians never to take the coronavirus for granted.

He said, “Following the death of our well-respected and beloved Chief Security Officer, Alhaji Lateef Raheem, NCDC medics took the wise precaution of taking samples from his body for testing to actually determine the cause of death. Today, the test results are back. The samples tested positive for COVID-19.

“As a precautionary measure taken soon after the death of Alhaji Raheem, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and all their aides took COVID-19 tests on Saturday, April 25. The results of the tests were returned this morning. Test results for both Asiwaju and Senator Tinubu were negative.

“The result of one aide was positive. The rest of the staff was negative. The one staff member has been isolated in accordance with NCDC guidelines. Further contact tracing and COVID-19 tests are being conducted by the NCDC with regard to the relatives and possible contacts of that staff member.”

The APC chieftain stressed that openness and transparency were key if Nigeria would defeat the disease while noting that people who contracted the virus should not be stigmatised.

“We cannot overcome this challenge by acting like it does not exist or by trying to conceal that someone may have it due to social shame. The culture of denial is counterproductive and will do great harm in our current situation,” he added.

He said everyone must play their part to contain the spread of the virus and support those who had been infected.