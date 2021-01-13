U-17: Golden Eaglets squeeze into WAFU semi-finals

The Baby Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire, on Tuesday, whipped their Ghanaian counterparts 3-1 in the last group B match of the ongoing WAFU U-17 tournament in Togo, to pick a semifinal ticket.

The win also helped Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets pick the second ticket in the group and squeeze into the semi-finals of the competition.

The Golden Eaglets, who are five-time world champions in the age category, had started the competition on a poor note, losing 0-1 to the Baby Elephants.

They drew 1-1 with the Black Starlets of Ghana in the second match, thereby requiring the Ivorians to beat Ghana by more than one goal to qualify.

Cote d’Ivoire topped group B with 6 points, while Nigeria came a distant second with just one point, same as Ghana, but with a better goal difference.

Nigeria will now play Burkina Faso in the semi-finals, while the Ivorians would take on Niger Republic.

The two finalists automatically qualify for the 2021 CAF U-17 AFCON in Morocco.

 

