U.S. announces priority appointments for student visa applicants

The U.S. Mission has said that it will prioritise students visa applicants and ensure Nigerian students resuming this Fall get visa interview appointments well in advance of their programme start date.

U.S. Mission Country Consular Coordinator, Susan Tuller announced on Friday that the Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos will make every effort to assist student visa applicants in a timely fashion while keeping personnel and customers safe.

“As we continue to prioritise the health and safety of our staff and customers, processing student visas remains a high priority for the U.S. Mission in Nigeria.

“We will increase the number of student visa appointments in May and June to ensure that we can offer appointments to as many students as possible. If your U.S. studies are scheduled to begin this Fall, we encourage you to schedule your appointment as quickly as possible.” Country Consular Coordinator Tuller said.