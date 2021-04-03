U.S Capitol Police officer dies in motorist attack

A U.S. Capitol police officer has died and another remains hospitalised after a knife-wielding motorist breached a barrier and tried to mow them down.

‘It is with a very very heavy heart that I announce one of our officers has succumbed to his injuries,’ Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said at a press conference on Friday.

He said the year has been a ‘tough’ year for the force.

The motorist who has been fatally shot emerged from his car with a knife and lunged at other policemen.

He was shot by the policemen.

The incident happened at 1.02pm on Constitution Avenue.

No information has been released about the identities of the cops or the suspect.

Capitol Police said they do not think the incident was terror related but that the investigation is ongoing.

Fencing that had been in place around the Capitol since the January 6 riot was taken down just last week.

Armed National Guardsmen were deployed immediately and have been seen patrolling the halls of government buildings.

However, the police said there is no outstanding threat. – Agency report.