U.S pauses J&J vaccine over blood clot reports

The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of blood clots.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said it was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts.

