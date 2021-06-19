U.S warns Nigerians of fake visa lottery offers

The U.S Mission in Nigeria has warned Nigerians to be cautious of fake websites and messages advertising U.S Visa lottery.

The mission notes that it is aware of websites and messages advertising U.S visa lottery, noting that all of them are fake.

“The US Mission to Nigeria is aware of websites and messages advertising the U.S. visa lottery. All of these sites are FAKE!” the US Mission tweeted on Friday.

“Addresses that have a .gov are the only accurate source of visa information,” the tweet added.

Several messages are currently going viral on WhatsApp and Facebook, urging people to apply for US visa lottery.

One of such message reads “Take the chance of living in the USA and apply for the official US Green Card Lottery.

“The Green Card unlocks the door to the United States for thousands of USA fans every year. It allows the lucky Green Card winners permanent residence as well as an unlimited work permit in the USA.

“Every year, the United States grants 55,000 Green Cards through the Green Card Lottery!”

The mission has described all these messages as fake.