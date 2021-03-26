UAE lists conditions for restarting flights to Nigeria

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has listed conditions for the resumption of commercial flights between Nigeria and the Emirates.

The UAE Embassy in Abuja made this known in a letter to the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Amongst other things, the letter dated March 24, 2021, stated that only 200 passengers from Nigeria would be allowed into the UAE every two weeks.

The PUNCH had earlier reported that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority on February 5 barred Emirati carriers from Nigeria, alleging flouting of COVID-19 protocols as well as the introduction of rapid antigen test as a requirement for Dubai travellers against the Nigerian government’s negative PCR requirements.

This has degenerated into a situation with the UAE banning Nigerian flights for several weeks on end.

But in the letter sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the UAE Embassy said the requirement for the rapid antigen test at Nigerian airports for UAE-bound passengers has been removed.

The letter partly read, “The embassy has the honor to convey the response of the competent authorities in the UAE regarding the ongoing flight halt between the UAE and Nigeria as well as the travel requirements for travelers to the UAE.

“The UAE Government has decided to remove the requirement for the Rapid Antigen test at the airports in Nigeria while demanding the following requirements:

“Number of passengers on inbound flights to the UAE must not exceed 200 passengers for two weeks.

“Only direct flights between the UAE and Nigeria are allowed.

“Passengers need to present a valid negative PCR test conducted within 48 hours before boarding.

“Provide the embassy with updated list of the approved PCR test centers by the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the importance of ensuring the accuracy of the passengers’ information, contact details and place of stay during their visit in UAE.”

UAE, especially, Dubai, is a top destination among Nigerian travellers. A percentage amongst Nigerian vibrant youthful population finds the middle east nation attractive. Nigerian elite and bourgeoisie also find the tourism hotspots in the gulf state appealing. Many Nigerian politicians have also been reported to own properties in the UAE.

But the Gulf nation had since 2020 been slamming some restrictions on Nigerians in what many described as stern bilateral policies against the West African country.

The sanctions were not unconnected to fraudulent activities perpetrated by some Nigerians based in Dubai including alleged international internet fraudster Abass Ramon aka Hushpuppi who was arrested by the Dubai Police in June and is being prosecuted in the United States.