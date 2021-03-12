UBA launches new mobile app

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc is set to change the face of digital banking services with its new mobile banking app aimed at delivering first-rate services to customers.

UBA’s Group Head, Digital Banking, Kayode Ishola, explained that apart from being able to decide where they want their cards to operate and block, view, or request new cards straight from the app to suit their specific needs, the app has been tailor-made to give customers what they want, how and in the way they want it.

He stated: “The new UBA Mobile App is your personal finance manager built with a distinctive user interface that will change the face of banking. With this app, we are reimagining banking as our engagement has moved from being channel-based to being platform-based. “Interestingly, we have worked towards creating behavioural insight for our customers and working around this to address the real needs of our customers using the Omni channel platform and running on our open digital platform, which is very interactive and armed with lifestyle services. It is sleek and trendy with seamless user interface.”

UBA Head, SME Banking, Sampson Aneke, said the app can also speak to the specific country where it is being used as the new mobile app runs concurrently in the 20 countries of UBA’s operation interacting in the different languages and cultures in line with the specific needs and regulation of the country in focus.