UCH celebrates delivery of hospital’s first IVF triplets

The University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, on Wednesday indicated that it took delivery of triplets of the first In Vitro Fertilization in the hospital.

According to the hospital, the procedure for the delivery commenced at about 1pm and lasted about 46minutes.

It was learnt that the mother and the babies, all females, are in good condition.

The babies weighed 1.4kg, 2.5kg and 2.4kg respectively.

The elated father, Dr Kehinde Osiki of the Department of History and Strategic Studies, University of Lagos, was said to be on ground to witness the delivery of the babies.

He said, “Technology has brought relief to problems often attributed to spirituality.”

He stated that instead of people carrying the burden of superstition, they should seek scientific solutions to problems, adding that married couples who could not have babies should not to lose hope as solutions abound.

The mother of the triplets works with the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria, Ibadan.

The Chief Medical Director, University College Hospital, Ibadan, Prof. Jesse Otegbayo, expressed appreciation to the team that took the delivery.

He said, “We have the commitment to take UCH to an enviable level. In a way, the commitment has played out with the commencement of the IVF in 2020 and the delivery of the first set of babies through the process.”

A former Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Prof. Abiodun Ilesanmi, lauded the management for its tenacity on the IVF project which he (Ilesanmi) initiated 13 years ago.