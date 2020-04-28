Udom constitutes post COVID-19 Economic Re-construction Committee

The current economic challenges, occasioned by COVID-19, have thrown an inexorable necessity on us as a people and Akwa Ibom State has risen to this
challenge.
To this end, His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel has directed that a POST-COVID-19 ECONOMIC RECONSTRUCTION COMMITTEE be constituted of the following eminent persons:
1. Prof. Akpan H. Ekpo (Chairman)
– Former DG of West African Institute For Financial & Economic Management
2. Prof. Emmanuel Onwioduokit (Secretary)
– Head of Dept. of Economics, University of Uyo.
3. Lady Mary Uduk
– Ag DG, Security and Exchange Commission (SEC)
4. Prince Bassey Sampson Inwang
– President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria – Akwa Ibom Chapter
5. Pastor Samuel Archibong
– League of Akwa Ibom Business Association (LABUSA)
6. Mr. Lordswill Umani
– President, Akwa Ibom Business Community (AIBC)
7. Sir Effiong Afiakurue
– Former Executive Director, NCDMBChairman/CEO of Rootcare Pharmacy
8. Obong Nseyen Ebong
– President, Uyo Chambers of Commerce Industry, Mines & Agriculture (UYOCCIMA)
9. Mr. Udom Inoyo
– Executive Vice Chairman, ExxonMobil
10. Sir Inyang Inyang
– Managing Consultant, NobleHouse Consulting
11. Prof. Vincent Anigbogu
– Institue for National Transformation
12. Dr. Leo Stan Ekeh
– Chairman, Zinox Technologies
13. Mr. Hilary Akpan
– Executive Director, NNPC/NAPIMS
14. Hon. Ime Uwah
– Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Marketing & Brand Management
15. Pastor Umo Eno
– Executive Director, Agricultural Investments (AKICORP)
16. Dr. Glory Edet
– Hon. Commissioner for Agric & Women Affairs
17. Mr. Ephraim Inyang-Eyen
– Hon. Commissioner for Works
18. Mr. Akan Okon
– Hon. Commissioner for Economic Development & Ibom Deep Sea Port
19. Mr. Linus Nkan
– Hon. Commissioner for Finance
20. Prince Ukpong Akpabio
– Hon. Commissioner for Trade
& Investment
The Committee will be inaugurated at 12 noon on 1 May 2020.
Signed
Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem
Secretary to State Government
April 28, 2020