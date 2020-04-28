Udom constitutes post COVID-19 Economic Re-construction Committee

The current economic challenges, occasioned by COVID-19, have thrown an inexorable necessity on us as a people and Akwa Ibom State has risen to this

challenge.

To this end, His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel has directed that a POST-COVID-19 ECONOMIC RECONSTRUCTION COMMITTEE be constituted of the following eminent persons:

1. Prof. Akpan H. Ekpo (Chairman)

– Former DG of West African Institute For Financial & Economic Management

2. Prof. Emmanuel Onwioduokit (Secretary)

– Head of Dept. of Economics, University of Uyo.

3. Lady Mary Uduk

– Ag DG, Security and Exchange Commission (SEC)

4. Prince Bassey Sampson Inwang

– President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria – Akwa Ibom Chapter

5. Pastor Samuel Archibong

– League of Akwa Ibom Business Association (LABUSA)

6. Mr. Lordswill Umani

– President, Akwa Ibom Business Community (AIBC)

7. Sir Effiong Afiakurue

– Former Executive Director, NCDMBChairman/CEO of Rootcare Pharmacy

8. Obong Nseyen Ebong

– President, Uyo Chambers of Commerce Industry, Mines & Agriculture (UYOCCIMA)

9. Mr. Udom Inoyo

– Executive Vice Chairman, ExxonMobil

10. Sir Inyang Inyang

– Managing Consultant, NobleHouse Consulting

11. Prof. Vincent Anigbogu

– Institue for National Transformation

12. Dr. Leo Stan Ekeh

– Chairman, Zinox Technologies

13. Mr. Hilary Akpan

– Executive Director, NNPC/NAPIMS

14. Hon. Ime Uwah

– Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Marketing & Brand Management

15. Pastor Umo Eno

– Executive Director, Agricultural Investments (AKICORP)

16. Dr. Glory Edet

– Hon. Commissioner for Agric & Women Affairs

17. Mr. Ephraim Inyang-Eyen

– Hon. Commissioner for Works

18. Mr. Akan Okon

– Hon. Commissioner for Economic Development & Ibom Deep Sea Port

19. Mr. Linus Nkan

– Hon. Commissioner for Finance

20. Prince Ukpong Akpabio

– Hon. Commissioner for Trade

& Investment

The Committee will be inaugurated at 12 noon on 1 May 2020.

Signed

Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem

Secretary to State Government

April 28, 2020