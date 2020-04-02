UK loses 563 people to COVID-19 in single day

There is no respite for the United Kingdom (UK) as the deadly Coronavirus killed 563 people in less than 24 hours, taking total death toll to 2,352.

According to the Department of Health, 29,474 people have tested positive for the virus, up 4,324 since Tuesday.

Just yesterday health officials were talking about “green shoots” amid signs the virus maybe plateauing.

Yet today we have seen a big rise in deaths. Have things got worse?

BBC’s Nick Triggle said “We know the number of deaths are going to go up – that is to be expected. What matters is the trend over a few days – not what happens over the course of 24 hours.

“Any signs of progress will be seen in the number of cases first. For the past five days the new cases have been hovering between 2,500 and 3,000 each day.

“Now it has gone up by 4,300. That is a substantial rise, but over the course of the past week the trajectory has still slowed from what it had been. All eyes will be on what happens in the next few days to see if the hope of a slow down was misplaced.”