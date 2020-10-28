UK reopens visa centres in Nigeria

The United Kingdom has reopened its visa centres across Nigeria, after announcing their closures on the 21st of October 2020, due to the #EndSARS protest that engulfed the nation.

A statement released on Monday, said: “Our TLS contact Visa Application Centres are now open in Nigeria. Following the recent closures, we are working hard to process all outstanding applications.

We thank you for your continued patience and understanding”.

“Please note Thursday 29th October is a public holiday in Nigeria and our Visa Application Centres will be closed.