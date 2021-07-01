UK seeks explanation from Nigeria on Kanu’s arrest, insists on due process for trial

…British High Commission to provide consular assistance

The United Kingdom said it would seek clarification from the Federal Government on the circumstances and legality of the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The Head of Communications, British High Commission, Mr Dean Hurlock, who stated this while responding to enquiries from one of our correspondents, said the UK was in the process of seeking explanations from the Federal Government on the circumstances surrounding Kanu’s arrest and extradition.

Hurlock said this as Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel to the detained IPOB leader, said members of the legal team had formally applied to the Department of State Service (DSS) to allow them access to their client.

Recall that Kanu, who is facing trial for treasonable felony, jumped bail in 2017 and fled the country for the UK when soldiers stormed his parents’ residence at Afaraukwu, Abia State.

On Tuesday, he was re-arraigned before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, two days after he was arrested and extradited to the country.

He is still being remanded in the custody of the Department of State Services by the Federal High Court.

The UK, which had on Tuesday said Kanu, who is also a British citizen, was not arrested within its territory, made further clarifications on Wednesday.

Responding to enquiries from one of our correspondents on the legality of Kanu’s arrest and extradition, the Head of Communications, British High Commission, Hurlock, on Wednesday reiterated that the IPOB leader was not arrested or extradited from the UK.

Hurlock said, “In response to any queries on whether Nnamdi Kanu was extradited from the UK, we can reaffirm that Nnamdi Kanu was not arrested in the UK nor was he extradited from the UK.

“With regards to any questions about the possible legality of his arrest, the British High Commission in Abuja is currently in the process of seeking clarification from the Nigerian government about the circumstances of the arrest.”

The British Government also said its Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office was ready to provide consular assistance to Kanu who was expected back in court on July 26.

Hurlock further said the UK expected the trial of the Biafran separatist to follow due process.

He noted, “With regard to any questions about whether the British High Commission is providing assistance in this case, we can confirm that the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office stands ready to provide consular assistance.

“With regard to any questions about what the UK thinks about the proposed legal process that Nnamdi Kanu is facing in Nigeria, the UK would expect any trial or legal proceedings to follow due process.” – Punch.