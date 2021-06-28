Umahi donates bulletproofs, other crime fighting equipments to police

Ebonyi Governor, David Umahi, yesterday, donated 180 personal protective equipments (PPEs) and other crime fighting gadgets to Ebonyi state police command.

This is just as the governor also announced a plan to construct 12 official residential quarters for divisional police officers in the state.

Umahi stated this when he met with Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba, and other top police officers in the state at the command’s Headquarters in Abakaliki.

The governor, represented by Commissioner for Internal Security, Border Peace and Conflict Resolution, Stanley Okoroemegha, reinstated the determination of his administration to support the police and other security agencies to discharge their duties effectively and to protect the state.

“The governor is fulfilling his promise to make sure Ebonyi is adjudged as the safest in the country. It is also the view of the governor that security agents should be protected because they are also human beings. Let me use this opportunity to let you know that the governor is building residential quarters for 12 out of the 13 DPOs in the state. About N600million has been mapped out for the project.”

Commissioner of Police, Garba, thanked Governor Umahi for his support for the command, and assured him of the readiness of his men to fight crimes and chase criminals out of the state.