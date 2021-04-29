Umahi unveils Ebubeagu in Ebonyi, imposes curfew

Ebonyi Government, yesterday, formally unveiled the state chapter of the South East joint security outfit.

Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum, David Umahi, who unveiled the outfit after a security council meeting at the new Government House in Abakaliki, said the state Ebubeagu will work in synergy with other agencies to tackle security challenges in the state.

He commended the Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace, Stanley Okoroemegha, for his efforts in setting up the outfit and for choosing a beautiful uniform for them.

He said the uniform may be changed since the entire zone will be using a single uniform with a central headquarters in Enugu.

Umahi, who bitterly lamented the rising spate of criminality and banditry in the state, announced eight-day fasting and prayer (May 1 to Saturday, May 8) to seek divine intervention in the onerous task of ending insecurity in the state.

He further announced the imposition of curfew on all entry and exit points into and out of the state starting from 8pm to 6am.

He also banned wake-keeping, night clubs and all social gatherings, including Okada operation starting from 6pm till further notice.

He warned that anyone who disobeys the ban would pay a fine of N1 million.

On the killing of two soldiers and a police officer two days ago, he said the killers were not members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) or Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) but bandits and criminals.

He directed the security agencies to fish out the killers within 72 hours to face the law.