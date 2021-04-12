UN confirms Boko Haram attack on Borno facilities

The United Nations (UN) Office for the coordination of humanitarian affairs has confirmed the attack on its facility in Damasak, Borno state yesterday.

The humanitarian coordinator and head of the un mission in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon, says he is deeply concerned about the recurrent reports of violent attacks by non-state armed groups putting the lives of civilians at risk.

He also condemned the attack on humanitarian aid operations and facilities that are, according to him, the “lifeline for people affected by violence and conflict in northeast Nigeria who are dependent on assistance to survive”.

He adds that humanitarian operations in Damasak have been reduced due to the violent attack as the support to 8,800 internally displaced people and 76,000 people in the host community receiving humanitarian assistance and protection there has been halted.

Four persons, including two soldiers, died during the attack.

Meanwhile, about five thousand residents of Kwapre Village in Hong local government area of Adamawa State have been displaced and an unconfirmed number of persons abducted following an attack by Boko Haram insurgents on the community on Friday.

The executive secretary of the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency told Channels Television that the gunmen invaded the community shooting sporadically, looting food items, and setting houses ablaze before abducting some women and children in the process.

He added that fifty houses, worship centres, markets, and schools were also burnt.