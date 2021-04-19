UN quits Borno towns over Boko Haram attacks

United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Nigeria (UNOCHA) has temporarily suspended operations in Dikwa and Damasak in Borno state.

The decision followed incessant Boko Haram attacks in those areas, Edward Kallon, UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria said.

He said the organisation’s operations in the two areas were being suspended to safely relocate the humanitarian staff to other locations.

Kallon’s statement:

I am deeply concerned about the recent attacks on humanitarian operations in Dikwa

and Damasak, affecting humanitarian assets and personnel.

“We have temporarily suspended operations in these areas in order to safely relocate humanitarian staff and are closely monitoring the situation. We intend to resume operations as soon as possible, so that civilians affected by the conflict continue to receive the assistance they need.

“I condemn in the strongest terms attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure which may constitute violations on International Humanitarian Law”.