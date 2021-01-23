Under fire Lampard fights journalists

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard went on the offensive yesterday, accusing journalists of using ‘confirmation bias’ to try and stoke a negative reaction among fans as pressure swells around his future.

Lampard’s job looks increasingly uncertain after a poor run that has seen Chelsea lose five of their past eight Premier League matches.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup fourth-round clash with Luton, Lampard was asked how vital Petr Cech’s presence is around a squad who look short of confidence.

Before insisting Cech is ‘vital’, the coach took exception to the question and some of the press coverage in recent wee

“To be fair, I think their confidence would be shot if they were to read some of the pieces you write at the minute,’ he told the reporter.

“I read some of them and some of the confirmation bias you always reflect on games with, it’s almost like a social media pundit to try and get a reaction in a negative way.

“I read the pieces when we were doing well as well and they didn’t go both ways.

“So for a journalist to be objective would be a big start. Because if the players do read it, I’d feel like that.’

His defiant response to The Athletic reporter Liam Twomey, came during a difficult press conference which included several questions about the pressure he faced – and the names being linked with his job.

In a piece from Athletic on Wednesday, it was quoted: “This now has the look of a broken team, a miserable squad and a terminal decline.” – Daily Mail.