UNESC tasks FG, diplomats to end community crisis

By Khoze Clement

The United Nations Economic and Social Council (UNESC) on Community Peace and Development, has tasked Federal Government, Diplomats to end community crisis.

This was posited by the Special Advisor to UNESC Ambassador Prof. Olumuyiwa Babalola during a visit to the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Chairman Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Sen. Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir as well as Media and Publicity Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina in Abuja.

The visit was part of Prof. Babalola, the newly appointed Special Advisor to UNESC on Community Peace and Development familiarization tour and readiness to bring together Federal Government, stakeholders, academics, diplomats, civil society organizations and journalists to address the current insecurity challenges in Nigeria.

The Special Advisor on Community Peace and Development for Africa said a committee had been set up as part of the measures adopted to end insecurity, that there is need for collaboration to stabilize the peace and security situations for socioeconomic and well being of the citizens.

He further added that the National Committee constituted across the six (6) geopolitical zones in Nigeria. “Each member of this committee has been carefully chosen in expectation of the immense value they have in chatting the strategic direction of the national programme and prosperity of the committee.”

Also, “the National Steering Committee would ensure proper engagement and effective uptake of the committee initiatives across the country, refining and focusing on the vision of the initiative, reviewing and approving all tasks, implementation plans and undertaking any other duties commensurate to the effective delivering of the initiative.”

The Special Advisor urged stakeholders for cooperation and involvement in all ramifications to actualize the set objectives.

According to him, the aim of the collaboration is to explore ways in which stable, sustainable security and peace can be achieved in all the six (6) geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

Babalola also stated that he was committed to defending the mission and vision of the UNESC, which according to him was to impact the lives of communities, designing policy recommendations in areas of conflict mitigation, in addition to the rehabilitation and reintegration of those associated with violent extremism as well as facilitating and supporting peaceful elections, and sharing strategies on peace and stability in Nigeria.

The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Chairman Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Sen. Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir as well as Media and Publicity Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina applauded the new UNESC Special Advisor for his assiduous, countless initiatives and humanitarian work to improve the working relationship with the Federal Government of Nigeria.

UNESC is one of the six principal organs of the United Nations (UN), responsible for the direction and coordination of the Economic, Social, Humanitarian and Cultural activities carried out by the United Nations largest and most complex subsidiary body.