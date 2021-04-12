Unidentified persons snatch gun from lone officer at police station

A three-man gang of gunmen on Sunday attacked a police station at Ekori, Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River State and snatched an AK-47 rifle from a lone policeman on guard duty.

It was gathered that the gunmen attacked the unsuspecting policeman, who was said to be on guard duty at the gate of the police station and hit him on the head with a hard object, demobilised him and then dispossessed him of the AK-47 rifle he was holding.

Thereafter, the gunmen were said to have fled the scene of the attack without entering the station.

Carted away alongside the rifle were some unspecified rounds of ammunition contained in the magazines attached to the stolen AK-47.

The source added that while the Ekori Police station had been temporarily closed, the policeman whose gun was taken away had been arrested and detained at Ugep Divisional Police Station. Other policemen on duty at Ekori Police Station when the incident occurred were said to have also been asked to report at Ugep Divisional Police Station.

Efforts to reach the Cross River State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbo, did not yield any positive result as she neither answered the calls on her mobile phone nor returned the unanswered calls as of the time of filing this report. – Tribune