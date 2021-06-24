UNIJOS employs local hunters to protect students

The outgoing Vice-Chancellor of the University of Jos, Prof. Sebastian Maimako, has said the school employed the services of local hunters to protect students on campus and their hostels.

Prof. Maimako said this on Tuesday at the university’s valedictory session to mark the end of his five-year tenure.

“It is no longer news that the security situation in the country is quite tenuous.

“This is why under my administration, we made frantic efforts to ensure that all lives and property within the university are adequately protected.

“When we got a security report that we were the soft targets, we closed our hostels for almost two weeks and suspended lectures eventually. Before we could reopen, we were given a condition that we must employ the services of local hunters to help us secure our hostels, particularly at night.

“Today, this is where we are, but thank God, the Director of Peace and Conflict Studies, looking at the happening, has offered to train these hunters on the rule of engagement in their working in the university.”

Recently two lecturers of UNIJOS were kidnapped and released.

The first was Professor Grace Ayanbimpe, of the Department of Microbiology. She was kidnapped with her husband.

Dr. Dan Ella was kidnapped next.

All have been released after days in captivity.