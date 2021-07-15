UNILAG shuts down hostels, sends students home for online classes

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) , Akoka, was shut down yesterday following the outbreak of third wave COVID-19 on campus.

The Senate’s decision was taken at an emergency meeting called to evaluate the spread of the virus detected by the university’s medical centre.

Students Affairs Dean, Ademola Adeleke, in a statement, entitled: ‘’Immediate closure of hostels to check the spread of COVID-19 on campus,’’ said the Senate had directed students to vacate halls of residence by 12noon today.

“No access will be granted to any student after 12.00noon.

The hostels will be locked indefinitely. Therefore, students are advised to move all their personal effects at once. Lectures for the rest of the semester will be delivered virtually with effect from July 26, 2021.’’

Another statement from the communication onit said lately, some students had tested positive, adding, “these students have been sent to the appropriate designated facilities in the state and contact-tracing has enabled us to identify those who have had exposure and directed them to isolate.

“The situation is, indeed, worrisome especially noting the reluctance of the majority of students to comply with the COVID-19 prevention protocols.

‘“To avoid the escalation of cases on campus, the university Senate, at an emergency meeting, yesterday, approved that all students vacate the halls of residence by 12.00noon today indefinitely. Lectures for the rest of the semester will continue to be delivered virtually with effect from July 26, 2021.’’

The university began physical classes at the end of May 2021 when the positivity rate of the COVID-19 infection dropped to about one percent

The university management continued to enforce the COVID-19 protocols in all the teaching and learning spaces as well as the student halls of residence.

The statement said in addition that the COVID-19 vaccination was made available to the staff and students through the support of the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Senate, Lanre Tejusho.

On Tuesday, UNILAG Medical Centre confirmed the 3rd wave flu-like symptoms similar to COVID-19 has hit the campus.

The medical centre assured the university community that necessary measures in line with the federal and Lagos State governments guidelines have been taken regarding the potential threat on campus.

Following outbreak, the medical centre resolved to provide emergency services during the period to protect members of the community from potential infection within the facility.