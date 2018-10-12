Union Bank unveils Edu360 fair

Union Bank has announced the first edition of an annual education fair – Edu360, as part of its efforts to support education as a critical sector for Nigeria’s growth and development.

The two-day event themed ‘Investing in the Future’ according to a statement from the lender, has been designed to attract audiences across the education ecosystem including investors, parents, school owners, teachers and students who will benefit from robust discussions covering investments, school choice and financing options for parents.

Edu360 will also feature an exhibition where service providers in the education sector will showcase their products and services, facilitate fun learning workshops for students, as well as extensive training sessions to equip the 21st century teacher.

Speaking on the Edu360 initiative, the Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank, Emeka Emuwa said: “Union Bank recognizes the critical role of the education sector in our economy. Edu360 is a platform to facilitate much needed investments in the sector, capacity building for teachers and collaboration of parents and educators on child development and curriculum.”

The event according to the statement, is scheduled to take place on the 23rd and 24th of October at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos.

In 2017, Union Bank made a commitment to drive private sector engagement to deliver Nigeria’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through the Next100 initiative; highlighting SDG 4 – Quality Education as one of the areas in which it intends to drive impact.

Entry to the event is free and open to members of the public. Registration is currently ongoing at www.unionbankng.com/edu360/.

The Bank recently organised the Campus Innovation Challenge to encourage innovation among students of Nigerian tertiary institutions.

Following a rigorous selection process, the top three winning ideas received cash prizes worth Three Million Naira (N3, 000,000) as well as access to a 6-month incubation programme with Co-creation Hub where they will receive the necessary support to grow their innovative ideas.

Union Bank remains committed to supporting Nigeria’s growth by identifying and investing in sectors that are vital to shaping a better, more sustainable future for generations to come.

Established in 1917 and listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 1971, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc. is a household name and one of Nigeria’s long-standing and most respected financial institutions.

The Bank is a trusted and recognizable brand, with an extensive network of over 300 branches across Nigeria.

In late 2012, a new Board of Directors and Executive Management team were appointed to Union Bank and in 2014 the Bank began executing a transformation programme to re-establish it as a highly respected provider of quality financial services.

The Bank currently offers a variety of banking services to both individual and corporate clients including current, savings and deposit account services, funds transfer, foreign currency domiciliation, loans, overdrafts, equipment leasing and trade finance.

The Bank also offers its customers convenient electronic banking channels and products including Online Banking, Mobile Banking, Debit Cards, ATMs and POS Systems.