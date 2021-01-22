United Nigeria test flight lands at Enugu Airport

A demonstration flight registered 5N-BWZ, belonging to United Nigeria Airlines, landed at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu on Wednesday.

Officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and other stakeholders who witnessed the flight touch ground at exactly 2:05pm, expressed the optimism that it would boost business activities in the region.

FAAN said that the coming of the new airline would, in a matter of weeks, increase the number of domestic airlines at the airport to seven.

FAAN further stated that United Nigeria would increase its revenue base and afford passengers a wider choice of operators and routes.

The Airport Manager, Mrs. Cecilia Oguama, who stated this, added that its operations would also bring about an improved aviation service.

Oguama said: “What this landing implies is an increase of flight operations, increase of more routes and increase of passengers too. It will affect our revenue positively, because we expect with this flight, it means we have almost seven domestic airlines and I am sure they will expand the routes because, apart from Lagos and Abuja, we may have more routes. So, passengers will increase choices. Our expectation is that they will bring excellence on board, they will bring timeliness and that they will do things better and improve on the aviation sector.”