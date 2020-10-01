Unity Schools to resume on Oct 11

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu has approved the reopening of Unity Schools across the country on Oct. 11.

This was contained in a letter signed by the minister on Wednesday, in Lagos.

Adamu said that the approval was for students in Junior Secondary School and Senior Secondary School.

He said that the action was to enable students who have been at home since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic to complete their academic session which would end in December.

The minister advised that COVID-19 protocols should be strictly observed in the schools to prevent it spread among students.

“However, schools that have not concluded their 2nd term examination should round off and commence 3rd term immediately which is expected to end in December,” he said. – NAN.