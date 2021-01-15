University of Ibadan resumes Monday, cancels 2019/2020 academic session

The management of the University of Ibadan, UI, has fixed Monday, January 18 for resumption and cancelled the 2019/2020 academic session.

The announcement came as the Senate of the apex institution approved a new calendar on Thursday.

The school will be resuming on Monday to complete the 2018/19 session which did not end before the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU embarked on strike last year.

The 2019/2020 academic session of the school has been cancelled while those admitted to that session will be migrated to 2020/2021 academic session.

According to the institution, the 2020/2021 academic session would now begin on 20 February and end on 2 December, 2021.