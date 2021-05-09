Unknown gunmen kill five police officers, woman in Akwa Ibom

Gunmen have shot another five policemen and a woman dead in Akwa Ibom State in an attack on the Divisional Police Headquarters in Odoro Ikpe, Ini Local Government.

A statement issued by Israel Adaisin, Chairman, Ini Local Government, confirmed the tragedy.

The chairman said the gunmen arrived Ini Local Government Area with two buses and one Sienna car on Saturday at about 2:45 am numbering more than 40 men, killed 5 policemen on duty and one woman at Odoro Ikpe Police station while burning several vehicles during the attack.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the fallen heroes families and the Nigerian Police Force who died in the line of duty.

Adaisin thanked the youths of Ini Local Government Area who were proactive in raising alarm which was the needed force that helped to reduce the level of casualties which would have been recorded as a result of the attack.

He urged the people of the council to stay calm as the council was working with relevant security agencies and the Government of Akwa Ibom State to ensure that the situation was contained and necessary modalities put in place to forestall a re-occurrence.

Adaisin said there was no cause for fear as the culprits would be brought to book in no distant time.