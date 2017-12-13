(Update) EFCC confirms attack on Magu’s house

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ) has confirmed an attack by unknown gunmen on a property belonging to its Acting Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, spokesman of the commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, said the attackers murdered a police sergeant guarding the property located in Karshi, a suburb of Abuja.

“The property, a farmhouse located in Karshi, a suburb of Abuja, was attacked by unknown gunmen at about 10 p.m. on Dec. 12, 2017 .

“The unidentified men murdered a police sergeant on duty. The incident was the second such attack on the same farmhouse,” he said.

Wilson said the commission would not speculate on the motive of the attack. He, however, stated that the EFCC under the leadership of Magu would not be deterred in its mission to rid the country of corruption.