UTME 2021: JAMB delists 18 CBT centres

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has delisted 18 Computer Based Text (CBT) centres from among 820 approved centres for use in the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The decision to blacklist the 18 CBT centres was taken after their underperformance during recent 2021 UTME mock examination nationwide.

Also, JAMB management placed 14 CBT centres under watch for various offences noticed during the conduct of the 2021 UTME mock examination.

The 2021 UTME will hold between Saturday, June 19, and July 3nationwide and in some foreign countries. No fewer than 1.4 million candidates have registered for the examination.

The implications for the 18 blacklisted CBT centres is that they will not be used for the conduct of the 2021 UTME, while the 14 others under watch would participate in the matriculation examination, but under close watch by JAMB officials.

Breakdown of CBT centres blacklisted are as follows Anambra 2, Cross River 1, Delta 2, Edo 1, Abuja 3, Kaduna 1, Lagos 1, Niger 2, Ogun 1, Oyo 3 and Yobe 1.

The 15 CBT centres under watch are Abia 1, Benue 3, Cross River 1, Kaduna 2, Kogi 1, Lagos 1, Nasarawa 1, Plateau 1, Sokoto 2 and Edo 2.

In a related development, JAMB said biometric verification would be the only mode for the admittance of candidates into the examination centre. Strict adherence to the guide on compulsory biometric verification of every candidate is required.

The board warned that no candidate should be kept waiting if he/she cannot be verified. It said such a candidate should be recaptured at the centre before leaving and that only genuine cases would subsequently be treated.

“There is no other attendance register apart from the biometric verification. Biometric verification will also serve as attendance register during examinations. Photo albums will only carry pictures with no marking points for either present or absent status.

“All examination officials, including the security agents, are to ensure compliance with all guidelines, rules and regulations on the examination,’’ JAMB said.