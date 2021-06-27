UTME results: JAMB suspends USSD, directs candidates to website

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has suspended the use of the USSD code in checking results of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The development was due to some challenges being witnessed using the platform.

The board has therefore urged candidates to visit its website to check their results.

It announced this in a statement released on the its website on Saturday.

The statement read, “It has come to the attention of the board that the result checking on USSD code 55019 is saddled with some challenges.

“Consequently, the board hereby directs all candidates to visit JAMB portal to check their 2021 UTME result.”

It added, “Candidates can check their results from anywhere there is internet access. Checking by USSD code 55019 is suspended.”