Uzodinma approves appointment of 11 new Permanent Secretaries

June 24, 2021 0

Governor Hope Uzodinma on Wednesday approved the appointment of 11 new Permanent Secretaries.

This, he did in a deft move to further strengthen the State’s Civil Service for maximum productivity.

The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries were all Directors who recently sat for a competitive examination with their other colleagues  but were found to have met the conditions required for promotion to the the office of Permanent Secretary.

The lucky ones include:

Ekene Edith C (Mrs)

Chuks Okoro Moran C. (Mrs)

Udeh Reginald Osonwa (Rev)

Akowundu Cletus Nwabueze

Obiyo Ifeanyi C.

Dr. Daniel John Ogacheko

Ogunsanya Bimbola

Onwuchi Sabina N. ( Mrs.)

Nwugo Nnenna Obiageri (Mrs.)

Okeoma Godson O.

Hope Ihuoma Anyiam (Mrs.)

