Varsity workers: DSS arrests, releases SSANU, NASU officials over ongoing strike

Seven officials of the Non Academic Staff Union (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) at the University of Ilorin, Kwara State, were on Monday interrogated in connection with the ongoing nationwide strike by non-academic university workers.

The officials arrested by men of the Department of State Services (DSS) included the National Financial Secretary of SSANU, M. J. Akanbi; branch Secretary of SSANU, T. M. Saheed; branch Secretary of NASU, Com. Flourish Josephine, Kwara State Council, State Secretary of NASU, Com. Owoeye, Idris Alata, and Adejumo Olusola, Stake holders of NASU and SSANU respectively.

SSANU branch Chairman, Olumayowa Oyedepo, said, “We commenced our nationwide strike today and went round the offices to check if our members are at work; we met two people that are not our members locked inside the Network Operating Centre (NOC) and after those guys came out of the room we discovered that they are not our members, so we handed them over to the school security.

“The industrial action started on a good note with total compliance by members until the DSS came to invite our chairmen (SSANU and NASU) for questioning at their state office at the instance of the university management. The chairmen and other officials obliged the invitation, had discussion with the DSS operatives and had since returned back to their houses,” he said.

Oyedepo said that the DSS interrogated their members for about two hours before they were released.