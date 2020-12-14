Verve, a brand that cares

Across the world, it is a known fact that customers tend to patronise and show loyalty to brands that give back to society through various initiatives that form part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR), or reward programmes and so on.

A recent report by CX Revolution, a research and communications company, on brand loyalty shows that seven out of 10 customers demonstrate deeper loyalty to financial services providers that heavily invest in customer experience.

As a responsible brand, one of the core values of Verve is to consistently provide support to its loyal and esteemed customers. Customers’ sensitivity is considered to provide outstanding payment solutions to its discerning clients.

While it provides a broad spectrum of products to its customers, Verve keeps raising the bar with innovative products, tailored to suit the needs of various customers. For example, the Verve Global Card was launched to provide cardholders with an enhanced customer experience when transacting abroad.

Beyond providing seamless, safe, and secured payments solutions, Verve sees partnerships as avenues to provide premium payment solutions to its customers.

That is why it specifically partnered with Discover Global Network to facilitate new international and cross-border transaction capabilities for Verve Global Card customers.

The Verve Global card is a payment card option that enables cardholders to use their Verve Global cards on the Discover Global Network, which provides acceptance in more than 190 countries and territories.

With many untapped e-commerce opportunities in Africa, Verve also partnered with dLocal, which connects global merchants to emerging markets.

In furtherance of its commitment to provide relief to Nigerians, the firm recently launched the “Good Life” promo in September 2020 to reward its new and existing customers.

The Verve Good Life promo seeks to enable Verve’s loyal cardholders to live the good life, whatever the ‘good life’ means to them.

Speaking about the initiative, Cherry Eromosele, Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Interswitch Group, reiterated the brand’s commitment to reward Verve cardholders for their loyalty.

She said: “Beyond our commitment to provide Verve cardholders with seamless, reliable and secure payment solutions both locally and internationally, we currently identify with their challenges, especially as occasioned by the pandemic. Therefore, we desire to play a part in alleviating these. This has informed the introduction of the Verve Good Life promo. During the 12 weeks of the promo, we will be rewarding over 2,500 Verve cardholders nationwide with over N27 million in cash and airtime.”

Since the unveiling of the promo, several cardholders nationwide have won different monetary prizes and airtime from the over N27 million prize pot. The nationwide protests in October led to the postponement of the promo. However, upon resumption of the promo, Verve extended it by two weeks to ensure the lost time was recovered to enable more customers benefit from it.

The grand finale of the promo, which is already in its third month, is set for Saturday, 19th December 2020. Two loyal cardholders will win N1 million each.

The firm encouraged existing and new cardholders to use their cards 36 times across PoS terminals, ATMs, Web, and agent banking centres to qualify for the draw.