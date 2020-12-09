Verve holds ‘Good Life’ promo grand prize presentation ceremony Dec 19

Verve International has fixed December 19, 2020 for the ceremony to present the grand prize to winners of its ongoing ‘Good Life’ promo, which kicked off in September 2020.

The event will hold in Lagos where Verve will reward two lucky cardholders with the grand prize of N1 million each.

The Verve ‘Good Life’ promo was launched to reward loyal Verve cardholders and enable them to live the good life, whatever the ‘good life’ means to them. Since the unveiling of the promo, several cardholders nationwide have won different monetary prizes and airtime credits from the over N27 million prize pot.

With two weeks plus left to the end of the promo, over 450 lucky customers still stand the chance to be among the winners of the monthly cash prize of N50,000, weekly cash prize of N10,000 and N5,000 airtime reward.Banking customers are advised to visit their respective banks to request for a Verve card while Verve cardholders are encouraged to use their cards frequently, to stand a chance to win.

Cherry Eromosele, the Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Interswitch Group, said that since the launch of the Verve ‘Good Life’ promo, the firm has stayed true to its words by consistently rewarding loyal cardholders across the country.

“We have certainly shown exemplary leadership by walking the talk with the Verve ‘Good Life’ promo. Since the launch of the promo, we have consistently rewarded our loyal customers with cash prizes and airtime,” Eromosele said.

She added: “As we draw closer to the end of the Verve Good Life promo, I urge everyone without a Verve card to visit their respective banks and request for one, to stand a chance to win the grand prize of N1 million and other mouth-watering prizes.”

She stated that Verve will continue to exploit reward programmes to appreciate and positively impact customers, while providing premium card services.

To stand a chance to win the grand prize of N1 million, cardholders will have to use their cards 36 times across PoS terminals, ATMs, the web, or agent banking centres before the end of the promo on the December 13, 2020.

To qualify for the weekly draw category, new and existing cardholders are expected to transact with their Verve cards at least three times in a week.

For the monthly wins, cardholders will have to use their cards 12 times in the month to pay bills, transfer funds, recharge airtime, withdraw cash, etc. to stand a chance.