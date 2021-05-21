Victor Moses finally quits Chelsea, seals permanent deal with Spartak Moscow

After nine years of relationship with Chelsea FC, former Nigerian international, Victor Moses, yesterday left the London club for a permanent deal with Russian side, Spartak Moscow.

The Russia 2018 World Cup player with Super Eagles of Nigeria was confirmed to have secured a permanent deal with the Russian club yesterday.

The 30-year-old joined Spartak last summer on a loan deal but it became a permanent deal following the team’s improved performance which resulted in top three finish in the Russian Premier Liga.

The wing-back had scored four goals and four assists in his 19 appearances with Spartak. This fired up the team to second plate finish in the final table, and now the Spartak press office have confirmed they will trigger the option to keep the Nigeria international around permanently.

“His contract says it would be automatically redeemed if the team finished in the top three, and we finished second,” said PR Director, Anton Fetisov (via RIA Novosti).

There has been no official confirmation of the fee, but according to Goal’s Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea are set to net around £4m in the deal.

Reports in Russian social media indicate that many fans of the club were delighted with the turn of event following a brilliant performance of the Nigerian star and the chance to have him play for the team for another two years or more.

Spartak have deployed Moses in the right wing-back role in which he excelled under Antonio Conte at Chelsea.

The Nigerian played an enormous part in the Blues’ Premier League title triumph of 2016/17, but his role in the 2012/13 Europa League win deserves plenty of credit too.

During his nine years on the books at Chelsea, Moses racked up 128 appearances, scoring 18 goals and creating another 13.

He spent a lot of time out on loan, with Liverpool, Stoke City, West Ham, Fenerbahce and Inter all hosting Moses before his spell with Spartak this season.

Moses is expected to be the first of several sales from Chelsea this summer. Loan players like Ross Barkley, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Davide Zappacosta and Michy Batshuayi could be among the more high-profile exits.

Chelsea must also resolve the future of AC Milan loanee Fikayo Tomori. Rossoneri have the option to buy the centre-back permanently for around £25m, but there have been conflicting reports over their willingness to pay that kind of money.