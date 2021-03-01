Vigilantes kill bandit, rescue seven kidnap victims in Ondo

Seven persons have been rescued from kidnappers by the members of a vigilante group, hunters and some youths in Akunu, Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The victims were said to be travelling to Abuja when the abductors stopped their vehicle on the Akunu Akoko-Kabba Expressway on Friday.

They were reportedly dragged into the bush by the kidnappers when the rescuers stormed the scene.

The regent of Akunu, Princess Tolani Orogun, disclosed this on Sunday.

Orogun stated that the prompt efforts of the vigilantes, hunters and youths saved the victims as one of the kidnappers was killed during a gun duel with the men.

She noted that the community had witnessed a lot of kidnapping in the past, particularly on the Akunu-Kabba Expressway.

She said, “When the news of the abduction of the travellers came in, the vigilante, hunters and youths of the community swung into action and started combing the forest, which is a familiar terrain to them.

“The kidnappers exchanged gunshots with them, leading to the death of one of the kidnapers, while others fled and the travellers were rescued.”

A community leader, Mr Ade Aboginije, appealed to the state and federal governments to consider the peculiar location of Akunu as a town that shares borders with Edo and Kogi states and increase the number of security men deployed in the area.

The Police Area Commander for Ikare Akoko, ACP Razak Rauf, confirmed the development and said investigation had commenced into the matter.

It was gathered that the remains of the suspected kidnapper had been deposited in a mortuary.,