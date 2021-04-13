Villagers blame herdsmen as assailants storm Ebonyi, kill many, destroy houses

Barely 24 hours after the South East Governors Forum formed its own Regional Security outfit for the region, no fewer than four persons have been confirmed dead following an attack allegedly carried out by some assailants in Ngbo, in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the State.

While the State Government gave the identities of the perpetrators to be indigenes of Agila Community in Benue State, villagers in Ngbo Community who spoke to newsmen described them as Fulani herdsmen.

As at when newsmen visited the affected Community, people were seen running away from the affected villages as sporadic gunshots were still being heard within the area as houses in their numbers were burnt down.

Some victims of the attack are said to be taking refuge in Ukwu-Agba market square in Ngbo Community of the Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the State.

Reacting, the Traditional Ruler of Umuogodo-Akpu Community in Ngbo, Eze Godwin Ugadu-Ogba explained that he heard a rumour that Fulani herdsmen were killing his people.

‘I am the King of this Community, and my name is His Royal Highness Chief Godwin Ugadu-Ogba. Early morning today, I had a rumor that Fulani people where chasing my people, killing them, burning their houses.

“So I called the Chief Security Officer, Hon. Leonard Igwe to invite security men and find out if it is true. So within few time, i also had that Army and other security men were going to that place.

“I am expecting that they will visit me before going but I have not seen them, may be they may come. Then, am also waiting for information from subjects leaving nearby that place to give me the right information because I am too big to tell lies until now I have gotten clear information from nearby villages or the affected villages.

“So am still waiting for their report but what I know that is true is weather Fulani people or Agila people of Ado Local Government Area of Benue State were killing my people, burning their houses and destroying their properties, so that is all I know.

“Otuebu Elebe, Iguduobu, Obodocha, villages were affected. I think when they heard that the Military were coming they ran back according to information given to me. For now, I have heard of one person only; that so many people said they saw dead bodies by Emmanuel, who is native doctor….” – Vanguard.