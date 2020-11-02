WAEC releases May/June 2020 WASSCE results

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) will release the results of May/June 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) today.

The examination was taken by 1, 549, 563 million candidates in 19,129 schools nationwide and in three countries.

WAEC Head of Public Affairs, Mr. Demianus Ojijeogu confirmed via a WhatsApp message, yesterday, that the Head of National Office, Mr. Patrick Areghan would release the results at the New Hall, WAEC National Office, Yaba, Lagos on Monday.

The May/June 2020 WASSCE results were to have been released on Wednesday, October 28, but was postponed due to the EndSARS protest.

WAEC in March 2020 put on hold the conduct of the May/June 2020 WASSCE due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The examination was finally conducted between August 17 and September 12 from the initially scheduled April 6 date.