WAEC to release 2020 SSCE results late October

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has said that it has a 45-day timeline from its last paper to release the results of the 2020 Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSCE) Examination.

This indicates that the results will be released by late October.

The council told one of our correspondents on Saturday that it would keep to 45 days after the last paper was written to release the results and work to meet the deadline.

This is just as the Lagos State Ministry of Education through the State Examinations Board stated that from 2021, entrance examinations into the Lagos State Model Colleges and Upgraded Junior Secondary Schools would be done through the Computer-Based Testing.

The West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination was taken between August 17, 2020 and Saturday, September 12, which means that the council would release the results latest by October 27– 45 days after.

The Head of Public Affairs, WAEC Nigeria, Demianus Ojijeogu, in a text message to one of our correspondents on Saturday, said, “Before the outbreak of COVID-19, we usually released it 45 days after the last paper on the timetable must have been taken. We are working on meeting that timeline.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, said on Saturday at the launch of the CBT at the State Examination Board headquarters that the entrance exercises would be conducted through CBT from 2021.

Only 210 pupils seeking admission into Lagos State Model Colleges and Upgraded Junior Secondary Schools in the state opted for CBT in 2020.

Adefisayo, represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Mrs Abosede Adelaja, said, “The examination will be strictly CBT by next year since the world is a global village. Moreover, you need to add and embrace modern technologies.

“The parents of the candidates who opted for CBT will get the results of their children within 24 hours after the examination. Education remains the veritable tool to attain greatness as it helps to prepare for individual life’s challenges.”

She noted that only 47 pupils were slated for the inaugural exam while the remaining 163 pupils would take theirs from Monday, September 28, to Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the Lagos State Examinations Board.