WAEC to release 2020 SSSCE results next week

The West African Examinations Council has said the results of the 2020 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination would be released next week.

The results were supposed to be out today but the examination body said the postponement was due to the violence and arson in the country which affected some of its offices and some of its operations nationwide.

“WASSCE SC 2020 Results Release Date: Dear candidates, the Council had planned to release the results today in fulfilment of our Project 45 but due to the curfew imposed last week, it had to be postponed till next week.

“The exact date will be made known soon,” @waecnigeria tweeted on Wednesday.

When contacted, the Head of Public Affairs, WAEC Nigeria, Demianus Ojijeogu, confirmed the development. Punch

The unrest experienced in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests against police brutality had forced governments to impose curfew in their respective states