WAEC withholds 70,000 WASSCE results in Kano over debts

No fewer than 70,000 candidates who sat the Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) October/November 2020 in Kano have yet to receive their results.

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) in January 2021 released results of 1,209,992 candidates that took the examination across the country.

According to WAEC, 894,101 candidates scored credits in English and Mathematics.

However, WAEC refused to release the results of more than 70,000 candidates sponsored by the Kano State Government following the inability of the government to settle the registration fees of the affected candidates.

A reliable source at the National Examination Council (NECO) headquarters disclosed in Kano on Tuesday that the state government had yet to pay the outstanding registration fees running into millions of naira.

“The examination body has decided to hold on to the results until when the Kano state government settles the registration fees. WAEC has released results of private candidates, but candidates sponsored by the state government will not be released until payment is made,” the source said.

Meanwhile, the issue has generated public outcry, especially among parents who lamented that the withheld results had demoralised their children.

The state Commissioner for Education, Sanusi Kiru, said he had earlier commented on the issue.

“I have already said what I wanted to say on the issue. I will send you audio recording of what I said on the issue,” Kiru said.