WAFU tourney: Golden Eaglets beat Burkina Faso 1-0 to qualify for U-17 AFCON

A 77th minute goal by Emmanuel Papo against Burkina Faso fired the Golden Eaglets to the final of the WAFU U-17 tournament on Friday night at the Stade de Kegue in Lome, Togo.

With the victory, the Eaglets also qualified for the 2021 U-17 AFCON in Morocco, which also serves as qualifiers for the 2021 U-17 World Cup.

Both teams were unable to find the back of the net in the first 45 minutes of the tough semi-final encounter, before Papo scored the only goal of the game with 13 minutes left, to send the five-time world champions through to the final of the tournament, which holds on Wednesday.

The Young Stallions were the favourites to book a place in the final following their impressive outings in their two previous games, where they scored five goals.

It was the Eaglets’ first win in the competition following a defeat and draw in their Group B fixtures against Ivory Coast and Ghana.

The Eaglets will play Ivory Coast in the final.