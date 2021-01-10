WAFU tourney: Golden Eaglets draw Ghana, on brink of elimination

Five-time world champions Golden Eaglets are on the brink of elimination from the West African Football Union B U-17 Tournament after they were held 1-1 by Ghana at the Stade Municipal Lome on Saturday.

The event serves as qualifiers for the 2021 U-17 AFCON.

The Eaglets had lost their opening game 1-0 to Ivory Coast on Wednesday, to set up the crucial tie against the Black Starlets.

Both sides played out a drab first half, going into the break goalless, with Peter Asuquo’s eighth minute shot, which hit the woodwork, the only notable action.

Abubakar Gaddo also hit the woodwork for Ghana in the 53rd minute.

The Eaglets, however, got a lifeline in the 76th minute, after they were awarded a penalty for an infringement in the box.

Joseph Arumala converted from the spot to put the Nigerians ahead.

But the Ghanaians grabbed an equaliser courtesy of another penalty, with just six minutes left.

The Eaglets will be hoping Ghana lose to Ivory Coast by more than one goal in their last group game to have any hope of making it to the semi-final.

Only the winners of the competition and first runners-up will qualify for the U-17 AFCON in Morocco later in the year.