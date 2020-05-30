We can terminate Rohr’s contract if he fails – Dare

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, says there are certain clauses in Gernot Rohr’s new contract with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) which allows the Franco-German gaffer to be fired if he underperformed.

The NFF on Wednesday confirmed that Rohr had signed a new two-year deal with the federation until December 31, 2022.

Dare revealed that the 66-year-old had been handed a great opportunity to further prove himself on the job with the strict conditions stipulated in his new deal.

Some of the stringent conditions stated in Rohr’s contract, Saturday PUNCH gathered, are that the former Burkina Faso coach must scout for players from the domestic league for the Eagles.

He is also expected to live in Nigeria for at least 10 months of the year, while his salaries will now be paid in Naira. He’s also been detailed to “build a solid Super Eagles ‘B’ team.”

“For Rohr to have come in, he must have been world standard,” Dare said in an interview with NTA’s Executive Discourse on Wednesday.

“With the conditions we have put in, I think it’s only fair to let him continue, if he has accepted, but then again, we are going to warn him (Rohr) to a great standard of responsibility, a greater depth in our football and a greater level of success.

“In that contract, there are points that if he does not meet the desired standard, we can terminate his contract.

“So we are not stuck with him. He has an opportunity to prove himself.

“Even if we bring in the best coach in the world, we will set the same standard for him, and if those expectations are not met, we will show him the door.

“We will let this play out, he has also made promises that things will get better and I think we will just wait and see what happens eventually.”