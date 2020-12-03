We lost 19 persons to Lassa fever in 2020 – Bauchi

No fewer than 19 persons have died of Lassa fever between January and November, 2020 in Bauchi State.

The Executive Chairman, State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Rilwan Mohammed, who disclosed this at a press conference in Bauchi on Wednesday, said that the number of deaths recorded in the state was the highest in the country.

He said the state had 22 cases of yellow fever in Ganjuwa LGA, adding 10 deaths were recorded this year.

According to him, the Lassa fever is only in two local government areas of Toro and Tafawa Balewa.

Mohammed, however, disclosed that the state had received four million doses of yellow fever vaccine from the Federal Government, saying that vaccination would be conducted in January 2021 with the target population of ages one to 44 who are most vulnerable.

The executive chairman explained that efforts were in top gear to ensure that the yellow fever outbreak did not spread to other LGAs in the state as well as neighbouring states of Kano and Jigawa.

He added that the vaccination for yellow fever would be conducted in 19 LGAs in the state with the exception of Alkaleri, which had its vaccination in 2019 due to the outbreak there.

Mohammed, however, lamented that the agency was worried because of the apathy being exhibited by people who were refusing to be vaccinated in spite of the education and enlightenment programmes embarked upon by the agency, saying, “We have radio, television and other messages, yet the people are not responding.”