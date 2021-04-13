We need prayers to save Nigeria, says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called on clerics to pray for Nigeria as the nation is seriously shaking.

Nigeria, he said, has been brought down by rising insecurity, ethnicity and religious fanaticism.

But Sanwo-Olu, on Monday evening, he said Nigeria needed urgent prayer for peace to reign in the midst of insecurity.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Kadir Hamzat at the 2021 Pre-Ramadan lecture/Prayer at the State House, Alausa, Ikeja to usher in the Holy month Ramadan emphasized that the country needed fervent prayers.

“We should endeavour to pray more because our country is currently shaking. May Allah accept our prayers,” he said.

In his welcome address, Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi said, “The Ramadan fast is a command from the Almighty Allah as recorded in the Holy Quran Chapter 2, Verse 189 and I quote: “O ye believers, fasting has been prescribed unto you as it was prescribed for those before you, so that you may learn self-restraint.”

“As we are all aware, this time last year, the whole world was rudely shocked by the intrusion of Coronavirus which forced most countries to lockdown hence the event could not hold as we are doing it today.

“We therefore have every reason to thank the Almighty Allah for giving the world respite and victory recorded so far over the pandemic,” Elegushi said.

He called on Muslims to avail themselves for the training and serenity that Ramadan afforded “to cleanse our hearts enrich our souls with virtues and re-dedicate ourselves to the good of humanity and the development and progress of our dear State, Lagos and our great country, Nigeria.’’

In his lecture, Head, Daru Dawah School, Isolo, Sheikh Is-haq Zuglul said, men should be conscious of their deeds as that would have impacts when they eventually die.

He spoke on the topic titled, “The Purposefulness of Life- not a matter that can be wished away,” saying the atheists did not have credible answers for their assistance, as they believed men’s existence in life was mere consequences.

“Idols worshippers believe in the existence of God but do not believe in His messengers. They handpicked messengers for themselves.”

The Cleric added, “Let me use this gathering to commend the state Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his role during the EndSARS’ protest, he acted like a caring father who is concerned about the danger in his house. What amazes me is the kindness he exhibited during the protest.”

Delivering the second lecture, Dr Sa’eid Ahmad, who spoke on the topic, “Avail the teachings of Ramadan for a peaceful & progressive society amidst Covid-19 challenges.” enjoined Muslim faithful to take the issue of safety protocols serious.