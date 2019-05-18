We’re yet to take stand on restructuring – Northern governors

The Northern Governors’ Forum on Friday in Kaduna disclosed that they are yet to take a stand on the issue of restructuring in the country.

Answering questions from journalists shortly after their meeting, the Chairman of the Committee on Restructuring, Aminu Tambuwal, who is the governor of Sokoto State, said the committee’s report was yet to be ready.

“The committee is still working on the restructuring. We will soon present the report and the north will take a position on it.”

However, the communiqué issued at the end of the meeting expressed worry over challenges of insecurity, which appeared to be deteriorating despite concerted efforts by both federal and state governments.

This was even as the Plateau State Governor, Mr Simon Lalong was elected as the Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum with effect from May 29, 2019. He took over from the outgoing governor of Borno State.

The communiqué said in order for the region to tackle the challenges holistically in an all-encompassing manner, the forum set up a committee under the chairmanship of the Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, to develop a comprehensive regional plan of action that could bring lasting solutions to the lingering crises.

“The Committee, as part of its mandate would seek an audience with Mr President and make an adequate presentation to him on the true nature of the security challenges.

“It would also make suggestions based on the thorough and insightful analysis and assessment of the situation on the best possible way the Federal Government to resolve the incessant problems.

“On New Nigeria Development Company Limited (NNDC), the Forum appointed a Committee under the Chairmanship of His Excellency, the Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar, to meticulously study the current structure as well as mission and vision of the company and come up with a roadmap on how best to resuscitate and reinvigorate the Company towards the realization of its pre-set goals and objectives.

The Forum, after due consideration and wide consultations, resolved to appoint Malam Tanimu Yakubu as the new Chairman of NNDC in view of his vast knowledge and wealth of experience.

“It also resolved that the current management of the Company who have been operating in acting capacity should remain until the appointment of substantive Executive management.”

Earlier, the outgoing Chairman of the Forum, Kashim Shettima called for the codification of rising cases of kidnapping, banditry and cattle rustling for easy prosecution.

Shettima said: “In the face of the increasing security challenges, especially emergent criminal activities such as kidnapping, cattle rustling, incessant communal clashes, inciting religious preaching and suicide bombings among others, most of which were not properly codified in the criminal justice system of Northern Nigeria, we found it judicially imperative to incorporate such criminal offences into the penal code.

“The Forum, therefore established a committee of Attorneys-General of the 19 Northern States to critically examine the provisions of the criminal justice system vis-à-vis, the emergent criminal activities, with a view to ensuring that perpetrators of such criminal offences are brought to justice. Accordingly, the forum advised all State Houses of Assembly in the 19 Northern States to make amendments and modifications to the existing criminal justice system.”

