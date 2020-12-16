West Brom sack coach Slaven Bilic

West Bromwich Albion have announced the sack of head coach Slaven Bilic and assistant coaches, Dean Računica and Danilo Butorovi.

Also sacked was First Team Coach Julian Dicks.

The sack came hours after the team drew 1-1 against former champions, Manchester City.

The baggies currently sit 19th on the Premier League table having garnered only seven points in the 13 games they have played so far.

They have only won one league match against Sheffield who bottom on the table.

Speculations have it that former England manager Sam Allardyce is likely to replace him as head coach as West Brom look to avoid relegation.

Bilic sacking comes after less than two years in the club. He oversaw the campaign that led the club back to the Premier League.

However, the Baggies have struggled on their return to the top-light leading to his sack. – Agency report.